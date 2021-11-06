Paul George has had a lot of responsibility this season as the leader of the Los Angeles Clippers. With Kawhi Leonard out for the season with an injury, George has to carry the team on his back, and it hasn't always been easy. Last night, the Clippers were playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and at one point, they were losing by a whopping 20 points.

That's when the Clippers mounted a massive a comeback and ended up winning by 20 points. It was a massive swing in momentum that was aided by George and some of the Clippers' most beloved role players. With the win, the team ended up improving to 4-4 all while making some history in the process.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

According to the ESPN Stats counter, the Clippers became the fourth team in the last 25 years to be down by 20 and then come back to win by 20. That is a very difficult thing to accomplish, however, it also speaks to just how abysmal the T-Wolves have been over these last few seasons. They can never pull it together, and the Clippers exposed that reality.

With this win behind them, the Clippers can expect to see some momentum going forward. After all, they have the pieces in place to be successful, they just have to go out and execute now.