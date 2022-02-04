NBA fans are extremely excited right now as next Thursday marks the league's trade deadline. This is a day where there is a ton of movement across the league, and it should make for a very interesting day. Numerous teams will be looking to improve, while others will give up roster spots for some draft picks that could be useful in the future. It always makes for a wild day on Twitter, and prior to the trade deadline, we already have a big deal to report.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Portland Trail Blazers are sending Robert Covington and Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers, in exchange for Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, and Keon Johnson. The Clippers are giving the Blazers a second-round pick in 2025 as a way to sweeten the deal.

Both the Clippers and Blazers are two teams that have struggled this season so it only makes sense that they would engage in this kind of trade. These are two teams that require a ton of help right now, although based on the player haul here, it seems like the Clippers have won the deal, at least for now.

Let us know what you think of the trade, in the comments section down below.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images