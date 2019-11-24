Saturday, Harvard and Yale's respective football teams met up for their longstanding "The Game" rivalry matchup.

At halftime, however, the match was soon delayed when an organized group of climate change activists stormed the field, causing the entire game to be delayed by an hour. The protest included students from both schools with the group accusing both schools of being complicit in the repercussions of climate change.

"Nobody wins," read one large sign. "Yale & Harvard are complicit in climate injustice."

Such signs were also attached to a chant of, "Hey hey, ho ho, fossil fuels have got to go."

The protest began right when players were scheduled to return to the field after Yale's band concluded its halftime performance. However, the coaches and players were instructed to return to their respective locker rooms until the field was cleared after police escorted protestors off the field at around 2:48 p.m. ET, an hour and some change after halftime began at 1:40 p.m. ET.

"This is a very deliberate choice of targeting this specific [game] to get our action out there," said the group's spokesperson Caleb Schwartz, per Complex. According to Schwartz, the demonstration required months of preparation on both sides.