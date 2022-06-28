The Obama sisters have developed into young ladies right in front of our eyes. Malia and Sasha Obama were young girls when their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama became President and First Lady. The family faced constant criticism and vitriol during their tenure, but the Obamas remained close and private about their inner workings. This clandestine nature continues in the years that have followed their exit from the White House as paparazzi do their best to catch Malia and Sasha, especially now that they're dating, and recently, it was revealed that Sasha was seeing Clifton Powell Jr.

Many didn't immediately piece together that this was the Jr. to one of the industry's most recognizable actors, and during Clifton Powell's recent appearance on the Dear Fathers podcast, he was asked about his son's relationship with the former First Daughter.

"That's amazing, 'cause you know that they've been going out for about a year and it just hit the press, right?" said Powell. "So, it has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that's dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive. The things that I did not get taught."

"So, I text him all the time and I say, 'Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter." Although this clip was highlighted online, the full interview (about an hour) is well worth the watch.

Check it all out below.