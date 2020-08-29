Today is a sad day for the NBA community as Cliff Robinson, an 18-year veteran of the league, has passed away at the age of 53. For those who may not know, Robinson was a standout player during his time at UCONN and immediately made an impact when he came into the NBA. As a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, Robinson got to play in an NBA Finals back in 1992 and was named the sixth man of the year in the following season in 1993.

Robinson's career went all the way until 2007 where he retired as a member of New Jersey Nets. In between his Trail Blazers and Nets days, Robinson got to play for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and Golden State Warriors. His longevity in the league speaks to just how hard of a worker he was out on the court.

The news came as a sad shock to numerous NBA fans, especially those in Portland who grew up idolizing Robinson. He was one of those memorable role players who always brought energy to the floor and his signature headbands were something young fans always loved to mimic.

Below, you can see what fans had to say about the former player.