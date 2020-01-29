Many people only know of Alabama rapper Clever because of Juice WRLD. On Death Race to Love, the lesser-known artist features on "Ring Ring," a standout from the entire album. If you've dug deeper into Clever's discography, you'll realize that the man has been hustling for a minute. Shotty label deals and some time in prison limited him from making a major impact in the rap game but now, he's coming through strong with some high-profile spots. This year, we're expecting him to pop up on records with Justin Bieber and Post Malone, continuing his rise to the top and opening eyes to his already-strong brand. Because of his connection to Juice WRLD, Clever was shaken up when he heard that his friend had passed away last month and, this week, he decided to pay homage to the Chicago star in the form of a brand new tattoo.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When we spoke to Clever on the phone last year, the budding star told us that he was in the midst of getting a brand new face tattoo, covering up some existing ink with an umbrella. Clever added to his growing collection of body art, opting to get a portrait of Juice WRLD on his arm and the end result is damn-near perfect. Showing off the ink as part of a photo gallery on Instagram, the rapper's new piece is incredibly well-done, featuring some seriously impressive shading and linework.

Check out Clever's new homage to Juice WRLD below and be sure to check out his new project Who Is Clever?