Clever Tributes Juice WRLD On "It's All Bad"

In Juice WRLD's own words, "all legends fall in the making." The late 21-year-old passed away earlier this month, shocking us all because of how sudden it all was. The rising Chicago star had been one of the biggest names in his city, quickly becoming a megastar and potentially hitting legendary status had he continued on his path. Some of the artist's closest collaborators, including Future, Lil Bibby, and others, have already spoken out about his passing. Alabama rapper Clever earned a lot of mainstream attention when he featured on "Ring Ring" with Juice WRLD and, today, he releases his official tribute track about the star.

Produced by JJ Stevens and TankGod, "It's All Bad" was initially previewed in snippet form but as a special gift to Juice WRLD's fans, Clever wanted everyone to hear the complete version on Christmas. Quoting the Chicagoan's "Legends" lyrics in his hook, Clever notes that the musician barely made it past twenty-one, admitting that he even contemplated suicide on the day of his death.

Clever and Juice WRLD were very close. When we spoke to the Alabama singer a few months ago, he was very excited to work with Juice WRLD again in the future. Rest in peace to such a talented artist.

Quotable Lyrics:

A man takes a pill, the pill takes a man

Died so young, bars on bars never bite no tongue

Taste success, straight ahead laid to rest

Private jet, wipe the sweat, final stretch

Fuck the feds, that's just how I treat 'em

Pilot better pray I never meet him

Fuck a snitch, wasn't much to gain

Can't just fly the fuckin' plane