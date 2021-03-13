Clever Shares A Poem Dedicated To Juice WRLD On "Dreams"

Juice WRLD's passing was a real tragedy that left the music industry without one of its up-and-coming stars. There were numerous artists who were impacted by Juice WRLD, including Alabama artist Clever, who recently released his new album called Crazy which just so happens to be dedicated to Juice. Perhaps the biggest tribute on the album is the interlude "Dreams" which is a poem to the star.

In this poem, Clever speaks about his final conversation with Juice WRLD and how he told the artist about how he saved his life. Clever felt like it was he himself who was about to die and he is forever grateful for how Juice impacted him. It's a powerful sequence on the album that just goes to show how much Juice meant to the industry.

You can read our most recent interview with Clever, right here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Had a dream last night 'bout Juice last flight

But the plane touched down, he was holding Ally tight

No medics were in sight, no tears on the cheek

Me and George was on good terms, it was love when we speak