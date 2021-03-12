Clever Displays His Range On "Call Me Nobody" With Lil Wayne & His Son Isaiah Lyric

One of the music industry's best-kept secrets, Alabama native Clever is unpacking more layers of his story on his star-studded debut album Crazy. The rising artist signed a collaboration deal with Post Malone and Juice WRLD before his passing, soaking up knowledge from two of the greatest artists of all-time and learning how to mold himself into a superstar of his own. With Crazy, Clever is finally scratching at his potential, showcasing his incredible songwriting skills and displaying range and versatility on songs like "Call Me Nobody".

It's not fair to place Clever in a box. The artist has felt trapped at times in his life, being closed off in limiting label deals and getting locked away in jail for years of his life. He's back on track to become the star that he was always meant to be though, kicking off his major-label success with Crazy. "Call Me Nobody" is one of Clever's most interesting records on the new album, featuring Lil Wayne as well as the artist's son Isaiah Lyric, who sings the closing melody during the outro.

"He can play piano better than me, and I feel like I’m a pretty good piano player," said Clever about his son Isaiah Lyric in a new interview with HotNewHipHop, which will be released later today. "At the end of the song, I’m doing like this ‘lalalalala’ thing to finish the song, and he was sitting there, I guess just hearing the melodies over and over and felt the need to sing along with it. But when he did it, he just stuck his mouth to the mic and did it. That’s not something that he typically does. You know what I’m saying? He knows when I’m on the microphone that he’s gotta be quiet. But he just, I don’t know, felt the urge to stick his mouth to the microphone and start doing it. I didn’t ask him to do it or nothin’ like that."

Listen to Clever's new song "Call Me Nobody" with Lil Wayne and Isaiah Lyric below, and stay tuned for our exclusive interview with Clever, which will be published later today.

Quotable Lyrics:

I never believed in ghosts 'til I saw my roof

But in the big city, no man gets pity

That ain't did sh*t, he just gets did sh*tty

While I'm alive, we gon' sit pretty

WhÐµn I die, I don't know if I might ever see thÐµ holy ghost

Don't know where I'm going, but I know that I ain't going broke

But I wanna see X, and I wanna see Peep

So I pray to Juice WRLD every time I go to sleep