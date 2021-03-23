Alabama-born recording artist Clever has one of the best pens in hip-hop, constantly impressing his listeners with riveting stories about his life. Signing a collaborative deal with Post Malone's Posty Co. and Grade A Music Group under Republic Records, the well-connected artist has been attracting deserved attention for the last few years, starting with his feature on Juice WRLD's album Death Race For Love.

Last week, Clever released his official debut studio album, titled Crazy. The project serves as somewhat of a tribute to his mentor Juice WRLD, who passed away in December 2019. The rapper extended his platform to Clever, showing him what it takes to be a world-famous superstar and believing in the poet's dreams of making it big. Since the Juice co-sign, Clever has blown up, working with everyone from Lil Wayne and Chris Brown to Lil Baby and a bunch of other big names.

We recently spoke with Clever ahead of his album's release in a conversation that included talks of conspiracy theories surrounding his tracklist, his legacy as an artist, his status as one of the best songwriters in the game, and more. We will continue our chat on Tuesday, March 23 at 3 PM EST for an exclusive interview on HotNewHipHop's Instagram account. In addition to fielding fan questions, we will discuss some of the lyrics on his new album, Easter eggs that were hidden on the project, and much more.

Make sure to tune in at 3 PM EST on Tuesday, March 23 to watch Clever's exclusive interview with Alex Zidel on Instagram Live.



Photo credit: CAMRAFACE