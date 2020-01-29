mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Clever Continues To Rise With New Single "Tattoo Your Name"

Alex Zidel
January 29, 2020 16:27
25 Views
Grade A Productions/The Dispensary

Tattoo Your Name
Clever

Alabama standout Clever returns with a new track.


Alabama rapper Clever is one of the more unique voices in the entire music industry, flexing tons of vibrato in his sound and telling stories that can only be described as poetic. When we spoke to him upon the release of Who Is Clever?, the recording artist told us to stay tuned for a big year. Alongside NoCap and Rylo Rodriguez, his home state is earning some much-needed credibility in the rap game and, despite still not earning the respect he deserves, Clever returns this week with a new single.

"Tattoo Your Name" is the most recent song to release from Clever. The quick-rising star speaks about a love so strong that he wants to take it to the grave, tattooing somebody's name on his skin because, in his words, ink always dies when we do.

Listen to the new record below and let us know if you're rocking with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

You became my strength and my weakness
Now the chaos within me feels small
I always feared that someday you'd like me less
Only through you shall I rise and I fall

Clever
