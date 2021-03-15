Clever Calls Out Cops On "Skittles" With Lil Baby

Clever has been an accomplice from the start of his career in the music business. The Alabama-born recording artist has previously commented on racial equity in his music, most notably on his 2019 song "Wooden Box". As the fight intensifies against anti-Black racism in the United States, many have spoken out and used their platform to promote the change they want to see in the world. Clever continues being an accomplice to the Black Lives Matter movement, releasing his new song "Skittles" with Lil Baby, which deals with themes of police brutality, anti-Black racism, and more.

"Skittles" is one of the later songs on Clever's debut album Crazy, featuring Lil Baby as the two artists speak on their own experiences with the law. In Clever's hook, he references the murder of Trayvon Martin, singing, "When they get you for the Skittles and you pull over/I don't wanna pull over anymore." Martin had taken a walk to his local corner store to buy a bag of Skittles and he was fatally shot while returning home by George Zimmerman.

In Lil Baby's verse, the Grammy-nominated artist continues his work from "The Bigger Picture", making rhymes adjacent with what he was spitting a few months ago.

Listen to "Skittles" below and let us know what you think. Read Clever's exclusive new interview with HotNewHipHop here.

Quotable Lyrics:

We don't really f*ck with them 5-0

Trying to pull me over up on the side road

Got a light blade and I drive slow

Got a Black man in that car with me

They treat me like it's just a drug thing

It's just another couple thug thing

Throw 'em in front of the judge thing