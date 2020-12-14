The Cleveland Indians reportedly plan to drop their team name after 105 years of playing under the moniker. The decision has been made in response to accusations that the name is racist.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

The New York Times says the organization will announce the change this week, but it is unclear whether a change will go into effect immediately or after the 2021 season. Earlier this year, the team abandoned their Chief Wahoo logo.

The team has not decided on a new name, similar to the Washinton Football Team who also changed their name in 2020 amid accusations of racism.

Washington team owner Dan Synder has even said it is possible he will not select a new name and move forward with Washington Football Team: "Sure, it's possible," Snyder told the Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. "If the Washington Football Team name catches on and our fans embrace it then we would be happy to have it as our permanent name. I think we have developed a very classy retro look and feel."

The Atlanta Braves of MLB, Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, and Chicago Blackhawks of the NHL will be the last remaining professional sports teams with Native American imagery associated with their team identity.

[Via]