Over the last few weeks, there has been a big push around the sports community to have certain teams change their racially insensitive names. Of course, the most obvious example of this is the Washington NFL team, which is doing a thorough review of the name. In fact, Stephen A. Smith is reporting that the team will 100 percent make a change and that it will inevitably come before the start of the season. Many fans are hoping for more names to change, and it seems like the Cleveland Indians could be a part of that movement.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, the historic MLB team noted that they are going to do a full review of their team name and that they want to create an inclusive space for everyone. With this in mind, there is a real chance that their nickname could be changed by the time the season reboots.

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality,” the team wrote in its statement. “Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.”

The team has harbored criticism in the past, especially in relation to their Chief Wahoo mascot which has since been retired. Clearly, the team is looking to get on the right track, and echo the same sentiments as Dan Snyder down in Washington.