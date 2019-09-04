The Cleveland Browns went 3-0 while wearing their special edition "Color Rush" uniforms last season, so they just went ahead and made those their primary uniforms for the upcoming season.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that the NFL has granted them permission to wear the Color Rush uniforms for home games in 2019, as they look to improve upon their unblemished record. The uniforms come in all brown with orange numbers and text, as well as orange stripes on the jersey and pants.

Cleveland will be wearing their new primary uniform when they kickoff the 2019 season this Sunday at home against the Tennessee Titans, as well as most other home games.

According to Pro Football Talk, the team will be wearing the jerseys against the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. It remains to be seen what uniform the Browns will go with for their two other home games against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

The Browns finished with an overall record of 7-8-1 last season behind the play of rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. The second-year QB will have plenty of weapons at his disposal this season, as the Browns pulled off a trade for All Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., joining his former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry, in addition to tight end David Njoku, running back Nick Chubb and eventually, Kareem Hunt.

As a result of their potentially explosive offense and their stout defense, Cleveland enters the season with a real chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Their 16-year drought currently ranks as the longest in the NFL.