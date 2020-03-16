The Cleveland Browns have reportedly reached a deal with former Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, giving quarterback Baker Mayfield yet another weapon on the offensive side of the ball.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns are prepared to make Hooper the highest paid tight end in the league as part of a four-year deal that includes $23M guaranteed over the first two seasons. All in, Hooper stands to make approximately $11M annually.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Hooper, 25, had a breakout season last year as he racked 75 catches for 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns - all of which were career highs - in 13 games. The Pro Bowl tight end will now join a Cleveland Browns offense that already includes Pro Bowl wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, as well as star running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and fellow tight end David Njoku.

Despite the wealth of talent on offense, Baker Mayfield and the Browns struggled mightily last season, finishing the year with a 6-10 record. As a result, Cleveland owns the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and all signs point to them using that selection on one of the highly touted offensive linemen in this year's class.