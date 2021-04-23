As DMX lay in the hospital with his loved ones, Claudia Jordan sent out a tweet announcing his death. It was quickly picked up and soon, tens of thousands of people began sharing the news. The problem was that DMX was very much alive as he was being treated by physicians, causing Jordan to receive an onslaught of backlash.

An interview she recently did with The Domenick Nati Show has caused a bit of an uproar, as well, after Jordan spoke about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. According to the Fox Soul talk show host, Ye tried to hook up with her when he saw her out at a nightclub.



Noel Vasquez / Stringer / Getty Images

“He tried years ago," Jordan said of West allegedly making a pass at her. "Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door... I met him before and, you know what, I hung out with Kim, as well. And girl code. I couldn’t do it. Let’s say that.”

Jordan didn't implicitly state that Kim and Kanye were together, but the very mention of Kardashian's name with the phrase "girl code" has people chatting about Kanye potentially cheating on his estranged wife. Some have come after Jordan for mentioning this story during a time when the famous couple has in the midst of a highly publicized, emotional divorce.

Check out Claudia Jordan on The Domenick Nati Show below.