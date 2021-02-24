Between the Tekashi 6ix9ine drama and coming under social media fire over that Kobe Bryant lyric, Meek Mill has been a topic of several conversations within the last week. The Philadelphia rapper seems to be taking viral hits from all sides, and while he's doing his best to calm those fires and get back to promoting his music, controversy just seems to follow. Actress, reality star, and Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan was paying attention to the unfolding spectacle involving the rapper and took to her show to share a years-old memory of Meek that left her feeling as if he is "impulsive."



Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images

"I seen him one time out in a restaurant with Nicki Minaj. This was back in the day, right after I did Housewives," she began. After trying to remember exactly where she saw the former couple, Jordan settled on recalling that it was a Jamaican restaurant in New York. "She was super friendly to me... Meek got upset about someone trying to take a picture of them in the restaurant. But I'm like, it's Nicki Minaj, the biggest rapper of all time at the time, and Meek Mill. They're a hot celebrity Rap couple and of course [people] are gonna try to take a picture."

"And he like, made a scene. I remember feeling kinda bad for Nicki," Jordan continued. "Poor Nicki. She was trying to control her guy, like, 'Just chill, just chill.' And he was like, "I seen you...!' And we were one table over. It was super uncomfortable. I think, maybe, he has emotional reactions to things. I think he's kind of impulsive. I think he says things and thinks about it later. I don't know."

Watch Claudia Jordan share her story below.