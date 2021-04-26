An interview has landed Claudia Jordan in hot water, but she's denying recent reports that she said anything inappropriate. Jordan was accused of suggesting that during a night out years ago, Kanye West attempted to hook up with her while in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. During her interview with The Domenick Nati Show, the host told her that he was unaware that she was in a relationship and added that he was going to ask her if she would be interested in Kanye West.

“He tried years ago," said Jordan. Her boyfriend, who was right next to her, joked that this all sounded like an "indecent proposal." The boyfriend also said that he wouldn't think Ye would want Jordan's "vagine" because he's too crazy, but the actress was insistent that the rap icon "tried years ago." She said, "Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. He was—They shut the door. I told you that whole story."



Earl Gibson III / Stringer / Getty Images

Domenick asked Jordan directly if she was saying Kanye tried to hook up with her. She began her answer with a laugh. "I met him before and, you know what, I hung out with Kim, as well. And girl code. I couldn’t do it. Let’s say that.” The quote went viral, as did the video of the interview, but Claudia Jordan is now saying she never said it—at least, not suggesting that Kanye was with Kim.

"I'd really appreciate it yall stopped lying on my for clicks," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I NEVER said that Sh*t! No More interviews with unknowns trying to make a name for themselves with click bait!" In another slide, she added, " For the LAST time- Kanye NEVER tried to get with me, hit on me or flirt with me while married to Kim! Fake NEWs!"

Claudia also wanted to address the famous couple directly. "To Kim, Kanye and your families I'm so sorry this ever happened! I never wanted to cause any of you and harm or stress. I'm furious about this whole mess and taking a break for my own sanity. If I ever do any interviews again don't ask me sh*t about any body else BUT me, my career and the projects I'm workin on PERIOD!"

You can check out Jordan's posts as well as her interview below. Her comments about Kanye West begin around the 1-minute mark.