Talk show host Claudia Jordan has responded after Gary Owen's wife, Kenya Duke, accused her of somehow being part of the reason for the couple's divorce, although it's unclear exactly what Duke alleged against both Jordan and Owen. Jordan, however, has publicly denied all accusations and claims made by Duke.

Kenya seemed to claim that Gary Owen's alleged mistress, while not Claudia Jordan herself, is a friend of Jordan's. "I have all your info. I am going to deal with you in a minute, I am a little busy now," Duke wrote in an convoluted IG caption. "You can have him but you can’t disrespect me and my kids in the process." She added, "Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning. 23 years together Gary didn’t have s*** but a raggedy pickup and good credit, no place to live."

In an Instagram live session, Claudia Jordan decided to address her so-called involvement. Claudia Jordan and Gary Owen have been friends for about 20 years, according to Jordan who also added, "the fact that I'm being dragged into this is stupid and it's just not true." She then continued to say that she wanted to "tell the facts" and said, "I understand that divorce is difficult, but you don’t have to drag people in."

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Jordan blamed Duke for pulling her into this drama, and she is none too happy about it saying, she "has reached out to friends of Kenya so we can talk women-to women and not play this out in front of everybody, but I also feel like I want to keep it 100 with my peoples and tell the facts."

"I have nothing to do with whatever is the reason for their divorce...sometimes people just break up," Jordan stated, denying having ever been a mistress, and claiming that she doesn't have any friends who have admitted to having an affair with Owen.

Prior to even hopping on IG Live, Jordan first sent out some cryptic tweets about this messy situation.

Kenya Duke filed for divorce from Gary Owen after eighteen years of marriage, as we reported on at the beginning of the week. Details regarding their separation are still unknown. Gary Owen has yet to make any comment regarding the split or the accusations about cheating.

We'll keep you updated as this situation continues to unravel.

Check out the IG Live captured below.