In the entertainment industry, it isn't uncommon to see people who have been in relationships with the same person. Such is the case of Claudia Jordan who's ex-boyfriend, Medina Islam, is now in a relationship with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks. Years ago, Claudia hinted that she and Medina, an actor who has appeared on The Haves and The Have Nots, would one day jump the broom, but it seems that wasn't the case. Now, viewers can watch Medina and Phaedra on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition as they discuss their lack of intimacy as the couple revealed that they've never had sex.

Claudia Jordan revisited her relationship with Medina while chatting with Syleena Johnson, LisaRaye McCoy, and Vivica Fox on Fox Soul. "We got into an argument, I grabbed his phone and he was wrestling it out of my hand—and this is the first time I've ever said this 'cause you know what, I got inspired by Megan Thee Stallion," Claia revealed. I've been holding this for five years now, almost five years. He body-slammed me into a toilet, broke it in half, and it cracked the porcelian and water went everywhere."

"I kept that to myself, I never called the police on him. I stayed in bed for four days with back spasms and we protect these Black men. And guess what? Is there a thank you? Is there an 'I'll never do it again,' an 'I'll get help'? No. There's nothing," she continued. "There's an arrogance when we protect them, so f*ck them. I'm not protecting anyone that hurts me. If you rape one of my friends, if you hit one of my friends, if you hit me... I'm not making any excuse. It ain't her fault for what she had on, it ain't her fault for yelling at you. If yelling at you makes you square up on a woman, then f*ck you. You're a hoe ass, b*tch ass man." Listen to Claudia Jordan share her story below.