Claressa Shields is one of the greatest female boxers ever, although these days she is more focused on an MMA career. Recently, she suffered her very first loss and while she is ready to bounce back from it, she has been receiving a ton of outside noise from the likes of Jake Paul. The two have been engaged in a feud as of late and when Shields lost just last month, Paul jumped on the opportunity to slander her.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Shields spoke about Paul's words and how she doesn't respect the man enough to really take it seriously. Shields even went so far as to say that Paul is a horrible boxer and that his attempts to undermine her have gotten to be quite pathetic.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Women In Sports Foundation

“You don’t even have enough accomplishment to even say my name,” Shields said, “To even speak of me. You’ve never been to the Olympics. What did you make the Olympics on YouTube? That shit don’t exist. That’s fake. When it comes to the real world of boxing, Jake Paul will never be no world champion. He can just keep picking his opponents. Him coming at me, it made him feel better about himself. You still suck at boxing. You still don’t have no accomplishments. You still wouldn’t dare get in the same ring with me, let alone spar. And, he’s just not even worth wasting my breath. The dude is pathetic.”

It should come as no surprise that Shields would feel this way, especially when you consider just how recklessly Jake was talking. The youngest Paul brother is winning no favors in the boxing industry, and he can add Shields to his long list of enemies.

Elsa/Getty Images

[Via]