Clams Casino Returns With Album Announcement & New Track "Rune"

Clams Casino is back with a vengeance. The star producer has shaped the sound of modern hip-hop, working with artists such as A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown, Mac Miller, and many more. His level of beat-making is innovative and we've been waiting for the next step in his career. Finally, he's come through with a huge announcement, telling the world that in just a few weeks, he'll be gracing us with a new album and, to tease Moon Trip Radio, his new single "Rune" is out now.

The instrumental is haunting and is just calling for some next-level rapper to remix the hell out of it with some crazy bars. Just in time for Halloween, "Rune" is an October vibe and describes Moon Trip Radio well. The project will be fully instrumental and it is being hailed as an "immersive" and "psychedelic" experience.

Clams Casino's new album releases on November 7. Are you excited?