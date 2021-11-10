Clams Casino Drops Serene New Instrumental "Water Theme 2"

At the end of October, HNHH sat down with Clams Casino for a conversation about the 10th anniversary of A$AP Rocky's full-length debut, Live.Love.A$AP and the sound he created on the 2011 mixtape. After speaking extensively about Live.Love.A$AP and the project's legacy a decade later, the New Jersey producer revealed that he had just finished working on a new tape that is exclusively instrumentals.

Two weeks later, and we have "Water Theme 2," the first single from Clams Casino's upcoming project, Winter Flower.

Image via HNHH

At just two minutes long, "Water Theme 2" is a preview of what to expect on Winter Flower. With echoing drums, heavy synths and chopped vocals providing depth and texture, the single is another example of Clams Casino's perfected, ethereal sound.

Winter Flower is set to release on November 17, and will feature eight, brand-new Clams Casino instrumentals. Keep an eye out for that when it drops next week and, in the meantime, check out "Water Theme 2" and let us know what you think in the comments.