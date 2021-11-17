Clams Casino Drops Ethereal New Beat Tape "Winter Flower"

Last month, HNHH sat down with producer Clams Casino to discuss the tenth anniversary of A$AP Rocky's debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP. Towards the end of our conversation, which featured the man responsible for the majority of Live.Love.A$AP production breaking down how the tape came together and the legacy it left, Clams revealed that he had just finished working on a new project of his own.

"I'm always doing like a little bit of everything, I'm always like in the process of making my stuff," he told HNHH. "I just finished working on like a new instrumental, a beat tape, that's just all new unreleased instrumentals so that's coming out soon."

Three weeks later, and Winter Flower is already here.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

An eight-song, 17-minute tape consisting of nothing but instrumentals, Winter Flower is Clams Casino continuing to perfect his signature sound. From the spiritual and uplifting "Water Theme 2" to the record's cold and harsh title track, "Winter Flower," every piece of music included throughout is perfectly placed and with heavy drums and haunting vocals samples shrouding every instrumental, Winter Flower taps into a wide array of emotions and sounds.

Tracklist

1. Water Theme

2. Water Theme 2

3. Misty

4. Tunnel Speed

5. Pine

6. Emblem

7. Unknown

8. Winter Flower