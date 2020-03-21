Clairmont The Second Drops "DUN" Single & Innovative Visuals

Clairmont The Second continues to prove himself on his latest single, "DUN," and on the track's captivating, self-directed visuals, as well. The Toronto artist has been making waves for a few years now, and for good reason. Clairmont continuously brings a unique quality to all of his work, a truth that does not cease with "DUN." The artist's first offering in 2020, "DUN" could be considered somewhat of a quarantine anthem, whether or not the rapper intended it to be. Clairmont's emphasis on how he's "done being outside" will certainly resonate with not only his fans but almost everyone around the world cooped up in their homes right now. "Lil Mont" spits over a haunting beat reminiscent of a horror movie score, asking everyone to basically just leave him alone. The track is only enhanced by the richness of the split-screen visuals, directed and edited by Clairmont himself while his frequent collaborator, Aysha "Beee" Brown, acted as cinematographer. Both artists found playful ways to contrast light and colour throughout the video's 2:22 duration, and the results are as artistically sound as the track itself.

Quotable Lyrics

Jamaican spots on Jane got me red sauce on the fried

Always hella broke, borrow money from the guys

Had to give it back in quarters if they gave a five

Mom was back at school, the money low but it’s inspiring