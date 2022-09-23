CKay Shares His Debut Album "Sad Romance"

It's been three years since Ckay released "'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" but the song remains a heavy-hitter that's frequently in rotation, spawned many remixes and continues to have strong momentum on TikTok. Still, fans have anticipated a formal debut album from him and he didn't disappoint. Today, he shared Sad Romance, a 12-song body of work highlighting his innate talents to craft a hit record effortlessly. Sad Romance was released via Warner Music Africa with appearances from Focalistic, Davido, Abidoza, Ayra Starr, Rosinia, and Mary Andrade. The project also includes the previously released hits, "Mmadu," "You," "Watawi," “Emiliana,” and “Love Nwantiti."

Press play on Sad Romance below and sound off with your thoughts on your favorite track off of Ckay's new album in the comments.