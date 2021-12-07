CKay Follows "Love Nwantiti" With New Single "By Your Side"

Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay made his arrival stateside this year with the viral success of his smash record "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)." The song has completely taken over social media following its release in 2019 and the rising artist continues to make a name for himself with the release of two new singles, titled "By Your Side" and "Emiliana" this week.

Breaking onto the scene this year with his chart-topping single, Africa's boyfriend CKay is looking for lasting success in the music world, following up "Love Nwantiti" with a couple of fresh records. "By Your Side" features 21-year-old South African artist Blxckie. It includes some similar catchy melodies as his most popular track, but introduces new vibes as well, showing why CKay is far from one-dimensional.

Have a listen to "By Your Side" by CKay and Blxckie below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

You dey for my mind

Wherever I go I dey think of you

I want this for life

I don't know tomorrow but I want to spend it with you