CKay Channels Soulja Boy's "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" On New Single "Emiliana"

Taylor McCloud
December 07, 2021 12:52
Emiliana
CKay

CKay follows up their viral hit "Love Nwantiti" with a pair of new singles including "Emiliana"


While viral success doesn't always dictate future success, Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay is capitalizing on every bit of virality he's experienced. 

After "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" dominated the internet for the last year (especially on TikTok), CKay returned with a pair of new singles. "By Your Side" and "Emiliana," released simultaneously on December 2, are prime examples of CKay's versatility as a musician, and display both his strengths as a songwriter, and his ability to skate on all different types of instrumentals. 


"Emiliana" which finds CKay on his Soulja Boy vibes, asking his lover to "kiss me through the cellular," and "kiss me through the phone," is a sultry cut that is sure to strike a mood for whoever's listening to it. While it's yet to be seen if either of these records will experience the same level of success as "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)," it's clear that CKay stays bringing the heat, and just might be here to stay. 

Quotable Lyrics
Inna my condo
Loving up your body in fast and slow mo
If I hit you with my combo
Girl, you will never ever let me go

Check out "Emiliana" down below (and "By Your Side" here) and let us know what you think down in the comments.

CKay new music new song new track new single
