CJ Will Get You Moving With New Single "Lil Freak" Featuring DreamDoll

If there's one thing Staten Island rapper CJ strives at, it's his beat selection. In his young career, the rising drill rapper has championed some of the hottest beats in hip-hop, going viral with his interpolation of a well-known Hindi sample in "Whoopty". The song cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, setting CJ up for major success as one of tomorrow's music stars.

On Friday, he released the deluxe edition of his project Loyalty Over Royalty, which includes a few new songs, as well as three different versions of "Whoopty". The standout among the new records is "Lil Freak" with DreamDoll, which uses yet another beat that will get you out of your seat and moving.

Releasing the music video for "Lil Freak" at the same time, CJ is surrounded by beautiful women in Miami, rapping alongside DreamDoll by the pool for the summer-ready anthem.

Listen to "Lil Freak" below and be sure to check out the rest of the Loyalty Over Royalty deluxe here. Learn more about CJ by reading our exclusive Rise & Grind interview with the artist here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't need a b*tch that's classy

I need a b*tch that's nasty

F*ck you while you lookin' at me

She said, "Spit in my mouth and slap me"

That's how I like it, baby

Love when you ride it, baby

She like, "Nut inside mÐµ, baby"

I'm like, "Girl, you crazy"