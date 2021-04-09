mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CJ Will Get You Moving With New Single "Lil Freak" Featuring DreamDoll

Alex Zidel
April 09, 2021 12:30
285 Views
03
1
Warner RecordsWarner Records
Warner Records

Lil Freak
CJ Feat. DreamDoll

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

CJ returns with his new single "Lil Freak" featuring DreamDoll.


If there's one thing Staten Island rapper CJ strives at, it's his beat selection. In his young career, the rising drill rapper has championed some of the hottest beats in hip-hop, going viral with his interpolation of a well-known Hindi sample in "Whoopty". The song cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, setting CJ up for major success as one of tomorrow's music stars.

On Friday, he released the deluxe edition of his project Loyalty Over Royalty, which includes a few new songs, as well as three different versions of "Whoopty". The standout among the new records is "Lil Freak" with DreamDoll, which uses yet another beat that will get you out of your seat and moving.

Releasing the music video for "Lil Freak" at the same time, CJ is surrounded by beautiful women in Miami, rapping alongside DreamDoll by the pool for the summer-ready anthem.

Listen to "Lil Freak" below and be sure to check out the rest of the Loyalty Over Royalty deluxe here. Learn more about CJ by reading our exclusive Rise & Grind interview with the artist here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't need a b*tch that's classy
I need a b*tch that's nasty
F*ck you while you lookin' at me
She said, "Spit in my mouth and slap me"
That's how I like it, baby
Love when you ride it, baby
She like, "Nut inside mÐµ, baby"
I'm like, "Girl, you crazy"

CJ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  1
  285
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
CJ DreamDoll new music Loyalty Over Royalty new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS CJ Will Get You Moving With New Single "Lil Freak" Featuring DreamDoll
03
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject