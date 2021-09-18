mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CJ Teams Up With El Alfa For Latin Trap-Inspired Track "Réplica"

Alexander Cole
September 18, 2021 09:53
CJ and El Alfa have the time of their lives on new collaborative track "Réplica."


CJ has been having a big moment over the past year, especially after the release of his viral hit song "Whoopty" which is still getting plays. Since that time, he has released a new project and he has even started dabbling in Latin music. For instance, this past week, CJ teamed up with Dominican artist El Alfa for a brand new track called "Réplica" which as the name suggests, is all about fake goods.  

With this track, we get a banging Latin trap-inspired beat, all while CJ and El Alfa have fun trading verses and choruses. Throughout the song, El Alfa gives us an aggressive flow, especially in the chorus as he repeats the word Réplica over and over again all while giving us "fake" ad-libs. CJ is also interesting in the song as he goes for a more lowkey approach.

You can check out the new track, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Replica, fake, ass fake, titties fake
Mami, ¿qué lo que? Eh
Step in the place and they put it in my face (Ey)
I know that it's fake, but it's still gon' shake

