CJ Shares His "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

CJ came from out of absolutely nowhere, striking earlier this year with the release of his breakout single "Whoopty." The track cemented the rising star as one of the next big things out of New York, but it hasn't all been peachy for the Staten Island native. The 24-year-old rapper has faced allegations that he's an industry plant, due to his family ties to industry executive James Cruz. While those talks haven't exactly died down, CJ has been doing more in recent weeks to quell the chatter, dropping his "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" this week and proving why he deserves his spot.

The most recent trend among rappers has been to try out their skills over Drake and Rick Ross' "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." In the last week, we've seen entries from Toosii, Don Q, Kembe X, and more. CJ decided to do his thing too, aggressively dropping bars over the soul sample and showing that he's actually got some talent and substance to him. Is it enough to keep you interested, though?

Check out CJ's new "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

First things first, bitch, I’m hit squad brim

And if you got a problem with it, you can suck my dick

N***as wanna kill me cause I probably fucked their bitch

Crazy how a n***a I called my brother done turned snitch