Steph Curry is considered by many to be one of the best players in the entire NBA and the best point guard, as well. With three championships to his name, Curry has accomplished quite a bit in his career and when all is said and done, he will most likely be crowned as the best shooter of all-time. With all of that being said, Michael Jordan still doesn't think it's enough for him to make it to the Hall of Fame. Jordan made these comments in a recent interview and the internet is already questioning Jordan and his opinion on the sport he was so good at.

Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum knows everything about just how good Curry is as he's played him in the playoffs and has felt his wrath. After hearing about MJ's comments, McCollum took to Twitter where he made sure to playfully roast the GOAT over his comments.

Jordan has been known to enjoy some Tequila from time to time and the commenters on McCollum's post made sure to let that be known. All jokes aside, it would be interesting to see what Jordan's Hall of Fame criteria is. Considering everything Curry has done, there wouldn't be too many players making it to the Hall. Not many players in the history of the league can say they have the same credentials as the Warriors point guard.