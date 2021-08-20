This has been an interesting offseason for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. There have been various rumors that Dame wants out of Portland and while he has denied all of them, it hasn't stopped the fans from speculating. Not to mention, the Blazers have done virtually nothing in Free Agency, which has left some analysts feeling like Dame needs to leave the franchise out of principle, alone.

Regardless, Lillard seems ready for a brand new season of NBA basketball, and his closest teammate seems positive of Dame's intentions. While speaking to Adrian Wojnarowski on "The Woj Pod," CJ McCollum spoke about Lillard and how the Blazers superstar is locked in to win a title this year. While the team may not be at its peak, McCollum seems to think that Lillard is ready to roll, regardless.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“I don’t want to speak for him, but having a close relationship with him … I have a pretty good sense of where he’s at. His goal is to win a championship. But … he’s all-in. At this stage, I can say he’s all-in. He just wants to win,” McCollum revealed.

Dame has always been about "the grind" so it should come as no surprise that he doesn't want to leave the team that drafted him. Lillard has always been against the idea of a superteam, and to go back on that now would be a huge blow to his personal brand as a player.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to provide updates from the NBA world.

