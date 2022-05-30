CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans this season and it turned out to be a huge move for the Pels who came very close to defeating the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. With McCollum on the roster, the Pelicans have the potential to be a good team for a very long time, and it seems like the star is already looking beyond the court.

Just like so many other NBA stars before him, McCollum is looking to enter the broadcasting world. In fact, today it was announced that he would join ESPN for the NBA Finals and he would even be a part of the network's team throughout the 2022-23 season. He will be creating a podcast for the network and his expertise will be a huge part of the league's coverage.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true,” McCollum said in a statement. Needless to say, this is a role that McCollum was made for.

Broadcasting is a perfect way for players to transition out of playing, although more and more stars are doing it while they're still playing. Draymond Green created the blueprint, and now, McCollum is continuing to execute.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

