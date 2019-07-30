The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly signed CJ McCollum to a three-year contract extension worth $100 million, which will keep him and All Star point guard Damian Lillard together for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the move extends McCollum's current deal to five years and $157 million. News of the McCollum extension comes approximately one month after the Blazers gave Lillard a supermax contract extension worth $196 million over four years.

Portland drafted McCollum out of Lehigh with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, making him the first Lehigh player ever drafted. McCollum has averaged more than 20 points per game in each of his last four seasons, including last year where he posted 21 per game to go along with four rebounds and three assists per night. He upped his game in the playoffs as well, averaging 24.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the Blazers 16 postseason games.

The Blazers finished third in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record last season. In addition to locking up their young backcourt, the team also added Hassan Whiteside, Pau Gasol and Kent Bazemore, while drafting UNC freshman Nassir Little with the 25th overall pick.