CJ Fly Taps Into His Inner Self In "The PhaRaOh'S Return"

CJ Fly has been one of the most consistent and active members of the Pro Era Crew, especially when it comes to solo projects and releases. Since the year 2019, he's dropped abundant singles and features, and he's delivered 3 albums or EPs in that time. His new EP, the PhaRaOh'S return, is a nice 4 song serving of what he's always been about.

The title of the project is stylized in a very specific manner. The letters P, R, O, and S are capitalized in the spelling of "Pharaoh's," spelling out PROS as a means of representation for his lifelong crew.

The closing track of the body of work, titled "47 Wishes," is an ode to those he's lost in life. 47 has been an incredibly prevalent number in the Pro Era history, indicative of the heart and mind chakras they all hone and follow. It's the most moving track on the project, and his change in tonality is a rare shift from his usual upbeat approach. That speaks to the message in the song, and gets his point across well.

Listen to the PhaRaOh's return below: