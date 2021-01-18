CJ Fly Offers New Beat Tape "The Way I Hear It Vol. 1"

Pro Era is wasting no time getting into it in 2021. Over the weekend, we were blessed with the latest release from Nyck Caution and now, CJ Fly is coming through with a brand new project, as well. CJ Fly came through with the first installment in his new beat tape series titled, The Way I Hear It. The first installment of his series consists of eight instrumental tracks. This will be the first of many more to come throughout the coming year

"When the lockdown started, I challenged myself to learn how to produce my own beats and here I am releasing my first tape," he wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month. "I have to admit, this is a new realm of music for me because you all know me as a rapper and I'm super nervous about what everyone will think. But nonetheless, I'm confident everyone will love it."

We'll let you be the judge of that. Press play on CJ Fly's The Way I Hear It, Vol. 1 below.