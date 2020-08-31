mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CJ Fly Joins Lord Apex & V Don On "Belize"

Aron A.
August 31, 2020 15:09
Belize
Lord Apex & V Don Feat. CJ Fly

Lord Apex & V Don team up with CJ Fly for a psychedelic ride on, "Belize."


Lord Apex will soon enough have your attention if he hasn't already. The 23-year-old London-based rapper has been steadily grinding it out in the underground while catching a buzz Stateside with his signature lo-fi sound. The rapper announced his forthcoming project, Supply & Demand due out this Friday which is completely produced by V Don. Ahead of its release, the rapper returned with his latest single off of the project titled, "Belize." With assistance from Pro Era's CJ Fly, Lord Apex and V Don deliver a muddy and psychedelic banger.

Lord Apex and V Don's Supply & Demand is 10-tracks in total with other appearances including Murs and Willie Da Kid. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check out their new single, "Belize" featuring CJ Fly below.

Quotable Lyrics
Nothing but red inside my eyes, make me feel like cyclops
Like playin' Tetris in the trenches, we spinnin' your block
A product of my surroundings is why I sleep so violent
I'm always comin' through fly, they think that I'm a pilot

