mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CJ Fly Hits A Dancehall Vibe In "Bamboo Tree"

Alex Zidel
September 24, 2020 16:33
110 Views
01
0
Pro Era, LLC.Pro Era, LLC.
Pro Era, LLC.

Bamboo Tree
CJ Fly Feat. Parris

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pro Era's CJ Fly returns with his new dancehall single "Bamboo Tree".


Summer may officially be over but CJ Fly is still creating light-hearted bops as though the sun were as strong as it was a few weeks ago.

The Pro Era rapper has officially returned with his new dancehall single "Bamboo Tree", which premiered today via Complex. The song is produced by Parris, who connected with the artist a while ago.

"I met the producer Parris after the Escape From New York release party and he said he had a beat he thought I’d sound great over," said CJ in a statement to Complex. "Soon as he sent it to me, I wrote the lyrics and we were in the studio the next day. I knew it was gonna be a special song from the moment I heard the beat and the melody came to me."

According to the publication, the song is not set to be included in any upcoming full-length releases.

Listen to it below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

The girl frame slim like a bamboo tree
She bumper big like a SUV

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  110
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
CJ Fly Parris Pro Era new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS CJ Fly Hits A Dancehall Vibe In "Bamboo Tree"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject