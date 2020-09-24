CJ Fly Hits A Dancehall Vibe In "Bamboo Tree"

Summer may officially be over but CJ Fly is still creating light-hearted bops as though the sun were as strong as it was a few weeks ago.

The Pro Era rapper has officially returned with his new dancehall single "Bamboo Tree", which premiered today via Complex. The song is produced by Parris, who connected with the artist a while ago.

"I met the producer Parris after the Escape From New York release party and he said he had a beat he thought I’d sound great over," said CJ in a statement to Complex. "Soon as he sent it to me, I wrote the lyrics and we were in the studio the next day. I knew it was gonna be a special song from the moment I heard the beat and the melody came to me."

According to the publication, the song is not set to be included in any upcoming full-length releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

The girl frame slim like a bamboo tree

She bumper big like a SUV