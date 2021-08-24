mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CJ Fly Drops New Album "NOT WHAT YOU'RE EXPECTING"

Aron A.
August 24, 2021 12:28
NOT WHAT YOU'RE EXPECTING
CJ Fly

CJ Fly unveils his latest project ft. Marlon Craft, and more.


Each member of the Pro Era clique has been working on their own ventures in the past few years. Joey has dived deeper into the world of acting while members like Kirk Knight and Nyck Caution have been dropping some serious heat lately. CJ Fly has been keeping a consistent stream of music on deck following 2020's RUDEBWOY. At the top of the year, he put his production skills on display for The Way I H(ear) It, Vol. 1. Now, he's back with the bars for his latest project, NOT WHAT YOU'RE EXPECTING. Consisting of 24 tracks in total with a run time of over an hour, CJ Fly delivers that gritty NYC hip-hop with appearances from Devin Tracy, Amon Tyson, and Marlon Craft.

Check out NOT WHAT YOU'RE EXPECTING below. 

CJ Fly Pro Era Marlon Craft amon tyson devin tracy
Reject