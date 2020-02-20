mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CJ Fly & Haile Supreme Hop On Statik Selektah Production For "Grew Up"

Aron A.
February 19, 2020 19:16
Grew Up
CJ Fly Feat. Haile Supreme

CJ Fly readies the release of his forthcoming project "RUDEBWOY."


The Pro Era gang has some new music in the pipeline coming in the very near future, kicking off with the release of CJ Fly's upcoming project. RUDEBWOY has been in the making for a minute with the Pro Era member steadily releasing singles over the month. Today, he unleashed his new collab with Haile Supreme titled, "Grew Up." With tinges of reggae, CJ Fly delivers bars over Statik Selektah's production as he showcases his slick wordplay. With slick homages to New York with a swift sample of Biggie's vocals from "Runnin" and even dropping a few bars in Patois, along with Haile Supreme on the hook, CJ Fly masterfully blends the sounds of his New York upbringing and Caribbean roots.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Heard they hit a random n***a in the arm
None of my n***as was harmed
Got home safe, I didn't care 'cause I ain't armed
I know, probably some shit that I should've seen
Like Cam said it, "It be alright, n***as get shot everyday"

CJ Fly
CJ Fly Haile Supreme new music new tracks
