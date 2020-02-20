CJ Fly & Haile Supreme Hop On Statik Selektah Production For "Grew Up"

The Pro Era gang has some new music in the pipeline coming in the very near future, kicking off with the release of CJ Fly's upcoming project. RUDEBWOY has been in the making for a minute with the Pro Era member steadily releasing singles over the month. Today, he unleashed his new collab with Haile Supreme titled, "Grew Up." With tinges of reggae, CJ Fly delivers bars over Statik Selektah's production as he showcases his slick wordplay. With slick homages to New York with a swift sample of Biggie's vocals from "Runnin" and even dropping a few bars in Patois, along with Haile Supreme on the hook, CJ Fly masterfully blends the sounds of his New York upbringing and Caribbean roots.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Heard they hit a random n***a in the arm

None of my n***as was harmed

Got home safe, I didn't care 'cause I ain't armed

I know, probably some shit that I should've seen

Like Cam said it, "It be alright, n***as get shot everyday"

