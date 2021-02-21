CJ & French Montana Connect On "I'm Lit"

CJ became a contentious figure in the world of hip-hop since exploding off of the strength of "Whoopty." Though the song turned into an international smash, garnering praise from people like Cardi B and Offset, his supposed gang ties and overall approach to drill has been under scrutiny.

This week, he show-and-proved with the release of his major-label debut, Loyalty Over Royalty. Executive produced by French Montana, the two rappers connect for their flute-heavy smash, "I'm Lit." It's a short effort that runs for a little under two minutes, but it's the first of many collabs we'll be hearing from the two rappers.

"Shout out to French. You know, that’s family. He just wanted to help out on this project and just give me some guidance. I’m seven months in the game. He’s been in the game for a little while. He knows the ins-and-outs of this industry. He just wanted to guide me in the right direction and help me with this project," said CJ in the inaugural edition of HNHH's Rise & Grind series.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***a, I don't talk, I let the money talk

Said she love the way I do my money walk

I just caught a body, tell 'em "Bring the charge"

I ain't from Atlanta, but I keep a hawk

