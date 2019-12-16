mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

City Morgue Unleashes "City Morgue 2: As Good As Dead"

Milca P.
December 16, 2019 01:49
City Morgue 2: As Good As Dead
City Morgue

The duo returns.


City Morgue continues to wreak havoc by way of their unique mix of rap and rock to unveil their newest City Morgue 2: As Good As Dead project. The new effort runs for 17 tracks and finds the duo of ZillaKami and SosMula sparring for most of the run as they make room for additional voices from Denzel Curry and IDK.

"When I was in the streets I was always like, 'I'm gonna make it in this music shit. I don't know how, but I'm gonna figure out a way.' I know it's gonna get crazier, too," SosMula previously told Revolver. "It's gonna get way better. We're about to drop our solo projects next."

Get into City Morgue 2 below.

City Morgue new music new song Mixtapes
