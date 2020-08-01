mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

City Morgue Rage Out On "TOXIC BOOGALOO"

Karlton Jahmal
August 01, 2020 15:13
TOXIC BOOGALOO
City Morgue

SosMula and ZillaKami return.


SosMula and ZillaKami, known as City Morgue, have revived their trap metal sound for the new project TOXIC BOOGALOO. The new project steps away from the more catchy and subdued sound they pursued previously to give fans what they wanted. The return to form is more than welcome on TOXIC BOOGALOO. Keeping it modest, City Morgue opts for 10 tracks to paint their picture on the project. This is their first release since concluding their record deal with Republic Records.

TOXIC BOOGALOO dives into the trap metal sound headfirst with songs like "Hurtlword 99," "The Electric Experience," and "Yellow Piss." The songs sound just as abrasive as their titles suggest. This project is a headbanger EP, blessings fans with the right energy and music to turn up to for the remainder of the summer. Stream TOXIC BOOGALOO everywhere now!

 

 

