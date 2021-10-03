mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

City Morgue Go Off On Aggressive New Guitar-Driven Track "WHAT'S MY NAME"

Alexander Cole
October 03, 2021 10:46
227 Views
31
1
Image via City MorgueImage via City Morgue
Image via City Morgue

WHAT'S MY NAME
City Morgue

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
70% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

City Morgue delivers their signature sound on the new track "WHAT'S MY NAME."


City Morgue members SosMula and ZillaKami have proven to have phenomenal chemistry over the years. The two have made a name for themselves thanks to aggressive flows and metal-inspired instrumentals that will certainly have you wanting to start a moshpit. Fans are always looking forward to new material, and on Friday, they gave their fans just that with a new song called "WHAT'S MY NAME."

This effort carries forth the auditory aesthetics of their previous work as we are met with wailing metal guitars and some yelled flows that will immediately wake you up. Both artists play off each other well and the lyrics will have you shadow boxing in the living room. You can peep the new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I like rocket ships and long Glock clips (Okay)
Wish I was in space so I can’t deal with your shit (Okay)
“It’s not a clip, it is a magazine,” some n***a had said to me
Don’t care what you call it, all I know is that it makes you bleed (Okay)

City Morgue
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  1
  227
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
City Morgue SosMula ZillaKami new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS City Morgue Go Off On Aggressive New Guitar-Driven Track "WHAT'S MY NAME"
31
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject