City Morgue Go Off On Aggressive New Guitar-Driven Track "WHAT'S MY NAME"

City Morgue members SosMula and ZillaKami have proven to have phenomenal chemistry over the years. The two have made a name for themselves thanks to aggressive flows and metal-inspired instrumentals that will certainly have you wanting to start a moshpit. Fans are always looking forward to new material, and on Friday, they gave their fans just that with a new song called "WHAT'S MY NAME."

This effort carries forth the auditory aesthetics of their previous work as we are met with wailing metal guitars and some yelled flows that will immediately wake you up. Both artists play off each other well and the lyrics will have you shadow boxing in the living room. You can peep the new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I like rocket ships and long Glock clips (Okay)

Wish I was in space so I can’t deal with your shit (Okay)

“It’s not a clip, it is a magazine,” some n***a had said to me

Don’t care what you call it, all I know is that it makes you bleed (Okay)