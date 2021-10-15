City Morgue Comes Through For "Volume 3: Bottom Of The Barrel"

Underground rap fans are delighted to be receiving a new project from City Morgue, ZillaKami, and SosMula today, titled BOTTOM OF THE BARREL.

The New York-based duo's music has been described as hardcore rap, punk rap, and trap metal, so if you're into the rougher side of rap, this one is for you. ZillaKami, one of the two members, reportedly worked closely with 6ix9ine in the underground hip-hop scene a few years ago, ghostwriting songs for the controversial Brooklynite before his career took off. Now, ZillaKami and SosMula have formed a group that fans have fallen in love with, with music that'll fit perfectly for your next high-power workout.

BOTTOM OF THE BARREL features one sole guest in Jasiah, who appears on the second song. This is City Morgue's first new project of the year.

Let us know what you think of the new project in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. DEATH CULT INTRO

2. CABIN IN THE WOODS (feat. Jasiah)

3. CONSCIENCE

4. MAKE IT DISAPPEAR

5. WHAT'S MY NAME

6. EVERYTHING IS BROKEN

7. OHDEE

8. FLAP LIPS

9. HOT SHELLS

10. MOTHER LOVER

11. XMAS BALLA

12. OUTER SPACE

13. MUTT B