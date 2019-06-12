The City Girls are one of the biggest musical phenomenons in the world right now. The girl group managed to take over the country with their single "Act Up" and they've done all of it with one member behind bars. JT has been serving the completion of her prison sentence for fraud and when she gets out of the slammer, she'll no longer need to resort to shady tactics to make some money. As she said in her latest exchange with her bandmate Yung Miami, she walked into prison broke but she's walking out rich.

This week, Yung Miami announced that she is expecting her second child. The rapper shared a photo of her baby bump and fans are excited to welcome the newest member of their family. JT heard the news too, exchanging emails with Caresha and voicing her excitement. "I love you more," wrote JT. "Girlllll it's gone be all about summer now its 3 members of the City Girls, I still don't believe we fanous [sic] God really favor us! I went to prison broke I'm coming home rich! AND you having summer so we gone have soooo much to do she gone wanna hang with us since baby Jai never do!! I'm excited I'm gonna have her a room at my house!!"

With the City Girls blowing up in the last few months, JT still hasn't experienced any of their newfound fame on the outside. She better be prepared for her life to change drastically when she gets out.