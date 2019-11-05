Believe it or not, City Girls' Yung Miami just had a baby under four weeks ago. The "Act Up" rapper welcomed her second child but first with 808 Mafia's Southside and named the cute little girl Summer. The rapper caught some flack for comments she made about her baby looking "Chinese or Asian" on the day of her birth and since all that has died down, Yung has come through to share a mirror selfie showing off her slim frame.



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

The 25-year-old is seen in the clip below showing off her fit post-pregnancy body with no caption required. The post pulled in lots of comments by users shocked by her body bounce-back with Erica Mena writing, "Go off!!🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

When Yung first announced her pregnancy to the world, she admitted she was a little nervous about any potential backlash. "When women usually get pregnant in hip-hop, they feel like their career is over. But the times have changed now, you can have a baby and still pursue your career," she told the Chicago Tribune.

On the topic of working with her man Southside, Yung made it clear that she separates her relationship from their workship. "If I want to go in the studio, he’ll give me whatever I want — but I’d just rather not work with him because he’ll go hard on me," she explained. "I think that’s what I need, but it’s just like, “Send me the beat, I’ll do my part and get it back to you.”



Paras Griffin/Getty Images