For much of this week, Yung Miami and P, the CEO of Quality Control, have been providing updates on JT as we near her prison release date. The superstar rapper began serving her sentence for fraud over one year ago and since then, her girl group has absolutely blown up. Yung Miami has managed to hold it down for the both of them in her absence and soon, the band will be back together because her partner is about to get out. JT knows that her life will be extremely different the moment she becomes a free woman and she's mentally preparing herself. In order to help her get accustomed to the wealth and the fame, Caresha just copped a fresh chain for her so that she can represent the City Girls everywhere she goes.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The minute she's released from prison, Yung Miami will be waiting to meet her partner JT with a gift in hand, showing off the very, very shiny chain that she bought for her homie. "Just cop my bitch a chain to match mine @thegirljt," she wrote, flexing the ice and tagging her jeweler in the caption.

You already know that after a year, JT is itching to get back in the studio. Hopefully, she and Yung Miami have time to craft another banger because the girls need it. Hot Girl Summer is coming to a close -- this is their time to shine.